The list of the top 10 best players in football has been published.

Idman.biz presents the list according to FourFourTwo:

1. Lionel Messi

2. Diego Maradona

3. Cristiano Ronaldo

4. Pele

5. Zinedine Zidane

6. Johan Cruyff

7. George Best

8. Franz Beckenbauer

9. Ferenc Puskas

10. Ronaldo

Idman.biz