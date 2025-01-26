Liverpool and Arsenal secure wins, Man City defeat Chelsea - VIDEO

The 23rd round of the English Premier League kicked off with decisive victories for top teams.

Liverpool extended their winning streak by defeating Ipswich 4-1 at Anfield, Idman.biz reports.

Arsenal also secured three points with a narrow 1-0 win over Wolverhampton.

In other matches, Newcastle overcame Southampton 3-1, Bournemouth crushed Nottingham Forest 5-0, and Everton edged past Brighton with a 1-0 victory.

The highlight of the evening was Manchester City’s 3-1 triumph over Chelsea, further cementing their place among the top contenders.

Premier League – Round 23 Results:

- 19:00: Liverpool 4–1 Ipswich

- 19:00: Wolverhampton 0–1 Arsenal

- 19:00: Southampton 1–3 Newcastle

- 19:00: Bournemouth 5–0 Nottingham Forest

- 19:00: Brighton 0–1 Everton

* 21:30: Manchester City 3–1 Chelsea

Idman.biz