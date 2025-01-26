26 January 2025
EN

Liverpool and Arsenal secure wins, Man City defeat Chelsea - VIDEO

World football
News
26 January 2025 09:00
30
Liverpool and Arsenal secure wins, Man City defeat Chelsea - VIDEO

The 23rd round of the English Premier League kicked off with decisive victories for top teams.

Liverpool extended their winning streak by defeating Ipswich 4-1 at Anfield, Idman.biz reports.

Arsenal also secured three points with a narrow 1-0 win over Wolverhampton.

In other matches, Newcastle overcame Southampton 3-1, Bournemouth crushed Nottingham Forest 5-0, and Everton edged past Brighton with a 1-0 victory.

The highlight of the evening was Manchester City’s 3-1 triumph over Chelsea, further cementing their place among the top contenders.

Premier League – Round 23 Results:
- 19:00: Liverpool 4–1 Ipswich

- 19:00: Wolverhampton 0–1 Arsenal

- 19:00: Southampton 1–3 Newcastle
- 19:00: Bournemouth 5–0 Nottingham Forest
- 19:00: Brighton 0–1 Everton
* 21:30: Manchester City 3–1 Chelsea

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Magdeburg – Team inlike any other
10:05
Football

Magdeburg – Team inlike any other

The club makes headlines with its unique performance in the 2nd Bundesliga

Napoli end unbeaten Juventus streak – VIDEO
09:45
Football

Napoli end unbeaten Juventus streak – VIDEO

Thrilling comeback hands Juventus their first loss of the Serie A season

Abdullah Zubir ahead of Bruno Fernandes - the best of the Europa League
25 January 16:16
Football

Abdullah Zubir ahead of Bruno Fernandes - the best of the Europa League

The player who made the most accurate passes in the opponent's half of the field is Abdullah Zubir
How did the defeat to FCSB affect Gurban Gurbanov's position?
25 January 14:30
Football

How did the defeat to FCSB affect Gurban Gurbanov's position?

The ranking of the world's strongest coaches was announced
Brazil national team captain after Juninho
25 January 14:21
Football

Brazil national team captain after Juninho

Flamengo continues to strengthen its squad, having transferred Juninho from Qarabag
The best player of his club at the age of 17
25 January 12:05
Football

The best player of his club at the age of 17

Spanish footballer has won this award for the first time

Most read

Qarabag vs FCSB: Statistical Comparison
23 January 15:16
Football

Qarabag vs FCSB: Statistical Comparison

Despite being at a disadvantage in terms of goals, Qarabag leads in numerous key statistics

Spell Remains: Qarabag Miss Out on Playoffs - PHOTO - VIDEO
23 January 23:42
Football

Spell Remains: Qarabag Miss Out on Playoffs - PHOTO - VIDEO

Today, Azerbaijan champion Qarabag played their next match in European competitions
Clash in Rome before Lazio vs. Real Sociedad game – Several injured
23 January 16:01
Football

Clash in Rome before Lazio vs. Real Sociedad game – Several injured

Violence erupts between fans of Lazio and Real Sociedad in the heart of Rome

Chelsea set to sign Kazakhstan’s Dastan Satpayev for 4.3 million euros
24 January 10:45
Football

Chelsea set to sign Kazakhstan’s Dastan Satpayev for 4.3 million euros

16-year-old striker’s transfer from Kayrat to Chelsea sets a new record in Kazakhstan football history