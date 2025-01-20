20 January 2025
Real's unbeatable record, Atletico join the Top-5

20 January 2025 09:58
The IFFHS has released a ranking of the longest winning streaks by Spanish football clubs, showcasing the dominance of giants like Real Madrid and Barcelona, Idman.biz reports.

The absolute record belongs to Real Madrid, which achieved an unmatched 22 consecutive wins in 2014.
Real Madrid also hold two additional streaks of 15 wins in 1960-61 and 2011, cementing their place in history.

Barcelona take second place with an 18-game winning streak during the 2005-06 season, a testament to their golden era under Frank Rijkaard.

Atletico Madrid, with their 15-match winning streak from the 2024-25 season, join the elite Top-5, sharing the spot with Real’s two other streaks.

Top-5 streaks in Spanish football
1. Real Madrid – 22 wins (2014)
2. Barcelona – 18 wins (2005-06)
3-5. Real Madrid – 15 wins (1960-61)
Real Madrid – 15 wins (2011)
Atletico Madrid– 15 wins (2024-25)

