Round 17 of the English Premier League was marked by a shocking defeat for the reigning champions.

Idman.biz reports that Manchester City once again left the pitch empty-handed, losing to Aston Villa. This is City's 9th loss in their last 12 matches across all competitions, with 6 of those defeats coming in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Arsenal returned to winning ways after two consecutive draws, securing an emphatic 5–1 victory against Crystal Palace on the road.

English Premier League

Round 17 Results

- 16:30: Aston Villa 2–1 Manchester City

- 19:00: Brentford 0–2 Nottingham Forest

- 19:00: Ipswich 0–4 Newcastle

- 19:00: West Ham 1–1 Brighton

- 21:30: Crystal Palace 1–5 Arsenal

Idman.biz