22 December 2024
EN

Man City suffer another defeat, Arsenal scores five - VIDEO

World football
News
22 December 2024 09:54
22
Man City suffer another defeat, Arsenal scores five - VIDEO

Round 17 of the English Premier League was marked by a shocking defeat for the reigning champions.

Idman.biz reports that Manchester City once again left the pitch empty-handed, losing to Aston Villa. This is City's 9th loss in their last 12 matches across all competitions, with 6 of those defeats coming in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Arsenal returned to winning ways after two consecutive draws, securing an emphatic 5–1 victory against Crystal Palace on the road.

English Premier League
Round 17 Results

- 16:30: Aston Villa 2–1 Manchester City

- 19:00: Brentford 0–2 Nottingham Forest

- 19:00: Ipswich 0–4 Newcastle

- 19:00: West Ham 1–1 Brighton

- 21:30: Crystal Palace 1–5 Arsenal

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Tragedy in the match dedicated to Stoichkov's Golden Ball
14:30
Football

Tragedy in the match dedicated to Stoichkov's Golden Ball

34-year-old football player Martin Dechev died

Marc Cucurella: "When I was a child, I was called a girl because of my hair"
12:21
Football

Marc Cucurella: "When I was a child, I was called a girl because of my hair"

26-year-old Spanish defender of Chelsea talked about his famous hairstyle
New head coach in Southampton
10:59
Football

New head coach in Southampton

The name of the new head coach of Southampton has been clarified

Ilkay Gundogan dreams of Italy
10:20
Football

Ilkay Gundogan dreams of Italy

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is reportedly planning to leave the English club
Atletico secure last-minute victory against Barcelona - VIDEO
09:58
World football

Atletico secure last-minute victory against Barcelona - VIDEO

Atlético clinched the victory with a last-minute goal by Alexander Sørloth in the 96th minute
Joan Laporta announced the best contract in the history of Barcelona
21 December 17:50
Football

Joan Laporta announced the best contract in the history of Barcelona

An extraordinary meeting was held at the Barcelona club

Most read

CLAIM: Sevilla reaches agreement with Juninho
19 December 17:38
Football

CLAIM: Sevilla reaches agreement with Juninho

The source also revealed the amount that will be paid to Qarabag for Juninho
Messi joins Premier League?
20 December 10:18
Football

Messi joins Premier League?

Lionel might leave the MLS club to join Manchester City
Cristiano Ronaldo holds a significant lead
20 December 13:31
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo holds a significant lead

The list of footballers with the most goals scored in international matches has been revealed
Top 50 most influential women in sports of 2024
19 December 17:07
Other

Top 50 most influential women in sports of 2024

The list of the 50 most influential women in sports for 2024 has been revealed