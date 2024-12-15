Is the Norwegian specialist returning to England?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can work in England again.

Norwegian specialist is a candidate for the position of head coach of Wolverhampton, Idman.biz reports.

Wolves parted ways with Hari O'Neill yesterday after poor results. The 1:2 defeat to Ipswich in the 16th round of the English Premier League prompted the club management to take this step.

It was reported in the British press that Solskjaer watched the match between Wolverhampton and Ipswich from the stands. In other news, it was emphasized that the Norwegian coach came to the match because he has friendly relations with Ipswich coach Kieran McCann.

He led Manchester United from December 2018 to November 2021.

