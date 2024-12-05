Pol Arnau saves the day and secures next stage for Logrones - VIDEO

The fourth-division Logrones defeated LaLiga representatives Girona in a penalty shootout in the Copa del Rey.

Idman.biz reports that the match ended 0-0 after regular time, leading to extra time.

During the match, Logrones goalkeeper Enrique Royo suffered an injury. W ith no more substitutions available, defender Pol Arnau stepped in as goalkeeper. The 19-year-old Spanish player kept his net untouched and saved a penalty from Abel Ruiz, helping his team advance to the next round.

Pol is the son of former Barcelona and Malaga goalkeeper Francesc Arnau.

Idman.biz