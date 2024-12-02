2 December 2024
Historic low for Man City: Four consecutive EPL losses after 16 years

2 December 2024 09:10
Historic low for Man City: Four consecutive EPL losses after 16 years

For the first time in 16 years, Manchester City has recorded four consecutive losses in the English Premier League.

According to Idman.biz, Pep Guardiola's side faced a 0-2 defeat against Liverpool on the road, marking their fourth straight loss.

The Manchester team had already lost three consecutive matches leading up to this 13th-round fixture. They suffered 1-2 defeats against both

Bournemouth and Brighton and were overwhelmed by Tottenham in a crushing 0-4 loss.

This is the first time since August 2008 that Manchester City has endured such a streak in the Premier League.

