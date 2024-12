Napoli is interested in Brazilian defender Danilo.

Neapolitans want to recruit the 33-year-old football player in the winter transfer window, Idman.biz reports.

Danilo, who played in Juventus, lost his place in the main team. He is a target of Manchester United.

Brazilian's contract with the Turin club will expire next summer. Danilo appeared in 12 matches this season.

Idman.biz