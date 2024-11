A new record has been set in the UEFA Champions League.

According to Idman.biz, 67 goals were scored during Matchday 5 of the league stage, marking the highest goal tally ever recorded in a single round of the tournament's group and league phases.

The round included 18 matches, with an average of 3.72 goals per game.

The previous record was set during the 2000/01 season when 63 goals were scored in the first round of the group stage. However, that record was achieved across 16 matches.

