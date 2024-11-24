Inter’s dominance, Milan and Juventus end in a stalemate - VIDEO

Verona 0–5 Inter The 13th round of Italy's Serie A has kicked off with exciting matches.

According to Idman.biz, AC Milan faced Juventus in a highly anticipated clash.

The 90 minutes ended goalless, leaving both sides to share the points for Milan's second consecutive draw. Meanwhile, Juventus extended their unbeaten streak in the league.

Inter Milan, however, delivered a commanding performance, thrashing Verona 5-0 on the road.

Serie A – Round 13

Verona 0–5 Inter



Milan 0–0 Juventus

Parma 1–3 Atalanta

Idman.biz