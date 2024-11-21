Rayan Cherki faces crucial career decisions ahead of Qarabag clash

Rayan Cherki, the star player of Lyon, who will be facing Qarabag in the Europa League group stage on November 28, is at a crossroads regarding both his club and international career.

According to Idman.biz, the 21-year-old midfielder is being considered for changing his football citizenship by the Italian Football Federation.

Head coach Luciano Spalletti is eager to include Cherki, who holds both French and Algerian passports, in Italy's national team. Although of Italian descent and having played for France's youth national teams, Cherki has yet to receive a call-up to the senior French squad. As a result, not only Italy but also Algeria is in competition to secure him.

Cherki’s performance with Lyon could also open the door to the Premier League, as Liverpool is reportedly interested in the player. The English club has already initiated talks regarding a potential transfer.

On November 28, Cherki’s Lyon will visit Qarabag in Baku for a crucial Europa League match.

Idman.biz