22 September 2024
Why are the players of Bayern dissatisfied with Kompany?

Bayern players are dissatisfied with head coach Vincent Kompany.

The famous German publication Bild published information about this, Idman.biz reports.

Despite the successful start of the season, the atmosphere in the Munich club is not encouraging. The Belgian specialist announces the main team by sending a message to the players the day before. In addition, the players do not fully understand the head coach's changes in the squad.

Bayern did not lose in the matches played under Kompany's leadership.

