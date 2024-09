The grandmother of Lamin Yamal, the 17-year-old winger of Barcelona and the Spanish national team, said that the player's family received threats.

Idman.biz site writes about it, Idman.biz reports.

According to Yamal's grandmother, many people envy her family. The woman said that she was threatened by unknown persons.

On the eve of the start of the current season, several people stabbed Yamal's father, Munir Nazraui. He was immediately hospitalized.

Idman.biz