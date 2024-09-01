1 September 2024
Objection by Leao and Hernandez

2 players of Milan refused to listen to the coach's tactical instructions.

Rafael Leao and Theo Hernandez took this step, Idman.biz reports.

In the III round of the Italian Serie A, both players started the match on the bench. Leao and Hernandez entered the field in the second half of the match that ended 2:2 with Lazio and stood on the opposite side of the field during the water break in the 73rd minute. They did not listen to the instructions of the head coach Paolo Fonseca.

Although Fonseka said that there is no problem between the players, there are reports that they took this step as a protest against the Portuguese specialist.

Milan, which started the season unsuccessfully, could not win.

Idman.biz

