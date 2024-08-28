28 August 2024
Olmo gave Barca 3 points

Two matches of the III round took place in the Spanish La Liga.

Barcelona won its next victory, Idman.biz reports.

The Catalans won 2:1 against Rayo Vallecano. Although the guests lost, they scored 2 goals after the break. Dani Olmo scored the winning goal in his debut match and gave Barcelona 3 important points. The team that won the maximum result in all 3 matches played was the single leader.

In the match Mallorca - Seville the score was not opened.

Spanish La Liga
III round
August 26

Villarreal - Celta - 4:3

August 27

Mallorca - Seville - 0:0
Rayo Vallecano - Barcelona - 1:2

August 28

Athletic - Valencia
Valladolid - Leganes
Atletico - Espanyol
Real Sociedad - Alaves

August 29

Girona - Osasuna
Las Palmas - Real

