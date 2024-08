Manchester United lost in the second round of the English Premier League.

Red devils lost to Brighton on the trip, Idman.biz reports.

Danny Welbeck, the former striker of Manchester, opened the scoring in the 32nd minute. Although Amad Diallo scored an equalizing goal in the second half, Joao Pedro, who scored in the 90th + 5th minute, gave the home team 3 points.

In the next round, Brighton will be the guest of Arsenal, and the representative of Manchester will receive Southampton.

