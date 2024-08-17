Liverpool does not need a new player?

The English club Liverpool has distinguished itself with an unusual indicator.

The representative of the Premier League did not buy a football player in 2024, Idman.biz reports.

Liverpool is the only club in Europe's Top-7 leagues that does not transfer. Another 131 teams strengthened with at least one player.

Merseyside completed their last transfer in the summer of 2023. Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo joined the team at that time.

Liverpool was 3rd in the Premier League last season.

Idman.biz