18 August 2024
EN

The 126th season in England and the 33rd season in the Premier League BEGINS

World football
News
16 August 2024 15:59
59
The 126th season in England and the 33rd season in the Premier League BEGINS

Today, the 33rd season of the English Premier League begins with the match between Manchester United and Fulham.

If we take into account the 4 seasons in the Football League in 1888-1892 and the 89 seasons in Division I of the Football League in 1892-1992, it can be said that the 126th season of the championship of England's strongest clubs will begin, Idman.biz reports.

From the first 1888/1889 season, which resulted in the championship of Preston Nord End, 3 teams will participate in the current championship - Aston Villa, Wolverhampton, Everton. The latter will enter its 122nd season this week. It will be Aston Villa's 111th season, Liverpool's 110th season, and Arsenal's 108th season. Among the 20 participants of the current Premier League, Bournemouth, which will enter its 8th season, has the least experience. This team competed in the Premier League for the first time in the 2015/2016 season. 50 years have passed since the debut of 6 of the other clubs among the strongest of the English championship, and more than 1 century since the debut of 13 clubs.

24 teams have won the title of English champion so far, 13 of them are among the 20 participants of this season. Among them, Newcastle won the last of its 4 championships 97 years ago. Manchester United (20), Liverpool (19) and Arsenal (13) have the most championships. The winner of the last 4 championships is Manchester City.

The oldest players of the Premier League are in Fulham (average age - 27.3). The youngest team is in Chelsea (22,52).

Only 3 out of 20 clubs are coached by an English coach. The most coaches are from Spain - 5. The oldest coach is in Tottenham. Australian Angelos Postecoglou is 59 years old. The youngest is 31-year-old Fabian Hürtseler, who coaches Brighton. Spanish specialist Pep Guardiola has been the head coach of Manchester City for 8 years and 47 days. Pep's compatriot Yulen Lopetegui has the least time (47 days, West Ham).

I round

August 16

Manchester United - Fulham

August 17

Ipswich - Liverpool
Arsenal - Wolverhampton
Everton - Brighton
Newcastle - Southampton
Nottingham - Bournemouth
West Ham - Aston Villa

August 18

Brentford - Crystal Palace
Chelsea - Manchester City

August 19

Leicester - Tottenham

Vugar Mammadov

Idman.biz

Related news

Klopp is a one-match manager
17 August 17:10
World football

Klopp is a one-match manager

German Jurgen Klopp will resume his coaching career for one match
Liverpool does not need a new player?
17 August 15:57
World football

Liverpool does not need a new player?

The English club Liverpool has distinguished itself with an unusual indicator
Unattainable RECORD for Ronaldo
17 August 13:21
World football

Unattainable RECORD for Ronaldo

The players who have played the most games in domestic competitions in their club career have been announced
Second time in the history of PSG
17 August 12:51
World football

Second time in the history of PSG

A rare event happened at the start of the French Ligue 1
22nd successful start
17 August 10:00
World football

22nd successful start

Manchester United has renewed its record in the Premier League
League 1 starts
16 August 17:03
World football

League 1 starts

In the history of the French championship, which began with the victory of Lille, PSG became the champion the most - 12 times

Most read

Los Angeles 2028 PLAN of Ruslan Lunev
15 August 09:48
Paris-2024

Los Angeles 2028 PLAN of Ruslan Lunev

Ruslan Lunev, the shot putter of the Azerbaijan national team, evaluated his performance at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games
A gala night was organized in honor of Azerbaijani Olympic team - PHOTO
15 August 12:52
Paris-2024

A gala night was organized in honor of Azerbaijani Olympic team - PHOTO

Members of the Azerbaijani sports delegation that participated in Paris-2024 took part in the event
Paris 2024: Elcan Hajiyev will undergo surgery on his shoulder and knee
15 August 12:48
Paris-2024

Paris 2024: Elcan Hajiyev will undergo surgery on his shoulder and knee

"I want to get rid of all injuries"
Sabah said goodbye to the European Cup - VIDEO
15 August 21:51
Azerbaijan football

Sabah said goodbye to the European Cup - VIDEO

Sabah went to the next European Cup match