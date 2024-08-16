The 126th season in England and the 33rd season in the Premier League BEGINS

Today, the 33rd season of the English Premier League begins with the match between Manchester United and Fulham.

If we take into account the 4 seasons in the Football League in 1888-1892 and the 89 seasons in Division I of the Football League in 1892-1992, it can be said that the 126th season of the championship of England's strongest clubs will begin, Idman.biz reports.

From the first 1888/1889 season, which resulted in the championship of Preston Nord End, 3 teams will participate in the current championship - Aston Villa, Wolverhampton, Everton. The latter will enter its 122nd season this week. It will be Aston Villa's 111th season, Liverpool's 110th season, and Arsenal's 108th season. Among the 20 participants of the current Premier League, Bournemouth, which will enter its 8th season, has the least experience. This team competed in the Premier League for the first time in the 2015/2016 season. 50 years have passed since the debut of 6 of the other clubs among the strongest of the English championship, and more than 1 century since the debut of 13 clubs.

24 teams have won the title of English champion so far, 13 of them are among the 20 participants of this season. Among them, Newcastle won the last of its 4 championships 97 years ago. Manchester United (20), Liverpool (19) and Arsenal (13) have the most championships. The winner of the last 4 championships is Manchester City.

The oldest players of the Premier League are in Fulham (average age - 27.3). The youngest team is in Chelsea (22,52).

Only 3 out of 20 clubs are coached by an English coach. The most coaches are from Spain - 5. The oldest coach is in Tottenham. Australian Angelos Postecoglou is 59 years old. The youngest is 31-year-old Fabian Hürtseler, who coaches Brighton. Spanish specialist Pep Guardiola has been the head coach of Manchester City for 8 years and 47 days. Pep's compatriot Yulen Lopetegui has the least time (47 days, West Ham).

I round

August 16

Manchester United - Fulham

August 17

Ipswich - Liverpool

Arsenal - Wolverhampton

Everton - Brighton

Newcastle - Southampton

Nottingham - Bournemouth

West Ham - Aston Villa

August 18

Brentford - Crystal Palace

Chelsea - Manchester City

August 19

Leicester - Tottenham

Vugar Mammadov

Idman.biz