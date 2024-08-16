Conference League: Playoff pairings have been announced

All pairs of the playoffs in the Conference League have been determined.
48 teams will compete in this stage, Idman.biz reports.
Matches will be held in 24 pairs for the qualification to the league stage. The representative of Azerbaijan Zire will meet with Omonia.
Conference League
Playoffs
Main road
Omonia - Zire
Gimarayesh - Zrinski
Jurgorden - Maribor
St. Gallen - Trabzonspor
Brann - Astana
Visla K - Circle Brugge
Lance - Panathinaikos
Legia - Drita
Mlada Boleslav - Paksi
Hacken - Heidenheim
Rijeka - Olympia
St. Patrick's - Basaksehir
Copenhagen - Kilmarnock
Fiorentina - Puskas Akademia
Chelsea - Servett
CFR - Paphos
Partizan - Gent
Krivbass - Betis
Noah – Rujomberok"ə
Lincoln - Larne
Punik - Selye
Vikingur - Santa Coloma
Panevejis – TNS
Klaksvik – HIK
The playoff matches will be held on August 22 and 29.
