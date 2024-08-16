Conference League: Playoff pairings have been announced

All pairs of the playoffs in the Conference League have been determined.

48 teams will compete in this stage, Idman.biz reports.

Matches will be held in 24 pairs for the qualification to the league stage. The representative of Azerbaijan Zire will meet with Omonia.

Conference League

Playoffs

Main road

Omonia - Zire

Gimarayesh - Zrinski

Jurgorden - Maribor

St. Gallen - Trabzonspor

Brann - Astana

Visla K - Circle Brugge

Lance - Panathinaikos

Legia - Drita

Mlada Boleslav - Paksi

Hacken - Heidenheim

Rijeka - Olympia

St. Patrick's - Basaksehir

Copenhagen - Kilmarnock

Fiorentina - Puskas Akademia

Chelsea - Servett

CFR - Paphos

Partizan - Gent

Krivbass - Betis

Noah – Rujomberok"ə

Lincoln - Larne

Punik - Selye

Vikingur - Santa Coloma

Panevejis – TNS

Klaksvik – HIK

The playoff matches will be held on August 22 and 29.

Idman.biz