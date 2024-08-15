26 matches in the Conference League: Who will be Sabah's possible opponent?

The third qualifying round in the Conference League will be concluded.

26 matches will be played today as part of return games, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani clubs Zire and Sabah will fight for a place in the playoffs. The possible opponent of Sabah will be known in the duel between Basaksehir and Iberia.

Conference League

III classification stage

Answer games

August 15

20:00. Flora - Vikingour

First match - 1:1

20:00. Legia - Brondbu

First match – 3:2

20:00. Punik - Ordabasy

First match – 0:1

20:00. Sabah - St. Patricks

First match – 1:0

20:30. Zire - Osijek

First match – 1:1

21:00. Banik - Copenhagen

First match – 0:1

21:00. Brann - St. Mirren

First match - 1:1

21:00. CFR - Maccabi PT

First match – 1:0

21:00. Djurgardens - Ilves

First match – 1:1

21:00. Sheriff - Olympia

First match – 0:3

21:00. Hapoel BC - Mlada Boleslav

First match - 1:1

21:30. Pafos - CSKA Sofia

First match – 1:2

21:00. Tromso - Kilmarnock

The first match - 2:2

21:30. AEK Athens - Noah

First match – 1:3

21:45. Basakhsehir - Iberia

First match – 1:0

22:00. Drita - Auda

First match – 0:1

22:00. Vojvodina - Maribor

First game – 1:2

22:00. Zrinjski - Botev

First match - 1:2

22:30. Gent - Silkeborg

First match - 2:2

22:30. Slask - St. Gallen

First match – 0:2

22:30. Wisla K - Spartak Trnava

First match - 1:3

23:00. Dechich - HIK

First match - 0:1

23:00. Hajduk - Rujomberok

First match - 0:0

23:00. Larne - Balkani

First match – 1:0

23:00. Puskas Akademia - Ararat

First match - 1:0

23:15 Gimarayesh - Zurich

First match - 3:0

The playoff round will be held on August 22 and 29.

