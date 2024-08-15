26 matches in the Conference League: Who will be Sabah's possible opponent?

The third qualifying round in the Conference League will be concluded.
26 matches will be played today as part of return games, Idman.biz reports.
Azerbaijani clubs Zire and Sabah will fight for a place in the playoffs. The possible opponent of Sabah will be known in the duel between Basaksehir and Iberia.
Conference League
III classification stage
Answer games
August 15
20:00. Flora - Vikingour
First match - 1:1
20:00. Legia - Brondbu
First match – 3:2
20:00. Punik - Ordabasy
First match – 0:1
20:00. Sabah - St. Patricks
First match – 1:0
20:30. Zire - Osijek
First match – 1:1
21:00. Banik - Copenhagen
First match – 0:1
21:00. Brann - St. Mirren
First match - 1:1
21:00. CFR - Maccabi PT
First match – 1:0
21:00. Djurgardens - Ilves
First match – 1:1
21:00. Sheriff - Olympia
First match – 0:3
21:00. Hapoel BC - Mlada Boleslav
First match - 1:1
21:30. Pafos - CSKA Sofia
First match – 1:2
21:00. Tromso - Kilmarnock
The first match - 2:2
21:30. AEK Athens - Noah
First match – 1:3
21:45. Basakhsehir - Iberia
First match – 1:0
22:00. Drita - Auda
First match – 0:1
22:00. Vojvodina - Maribor
First game – 1:2
22:00. Zrinjski - Botev
First match - 1:2
22:30. Gent - Silkeborg
First match - 2:2
22:30. Slask - St. Gallen
First match – 0:2
22:30. Wisla K - Spartak Trnava
First match - 1:3
23:00. Dechich - HIK
First match - 0:1
23:00. Hajduk - Rujomberok
First match - 0:0
23:00. Larne - Balkani
First match – 1:0
23:00. Puskas Akademia - Ararat
First match - 1:0
23:15 Gimarayesh - Zurich
First match - 3:0
The playoff round will be held on August 22 and 29.
