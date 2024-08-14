CL: Farewell to Fenerbahce, continuation of Dynamo Kyiv

Today, the matches of the III qualification stage of the Champions League were held.

10 matches were held within the return matches, Idman.biz reports.

Fenerbahce also fought for the play-offs. Although the representative of Turkiye made up for the defeat on the road, he failed to beat Lille in extra time. The French equalized the score and called the stage.

Kyiv Dynamo overcame the barrier of Rangers. After the first match ended 0:0, the Kyiv team won in Glasgow with 2 unanswered goals.

Champions League

III classification stage

Answer games

August 13

21:00. APOEL - Slovan - 0:0

First match – 0:2

21:00. Bodo Glimt - Jagiellonia - 4:1

First match – 1:0

21:00. Twente - Salzburg - 3:3

First match - 1:2

21:00. Fenerbahce - Lille - 1:0, a.t. 0:1

First game - 1:2

21:30. PAOK - Malmo - 3:3, a.t. 0:1

First match - 2:2

22:00. Ferentzvaros - Midtulland - 1:1

First game - 0:2

22:00. Ludogorets - Qarabag - 2:3, a.t. 0:4

First game - 2:1

22:30. Steaua - Sparta - 2:3

First game - 1:1

22:30. Union Saint-Giloise - Slavia - 0:1

First game – 1:3

22:45. Rangers - Dynamo K - 0:2

First game - 1:1

Champions League playoffs will be held on August 20-21 and 27-28.

Idman.biz