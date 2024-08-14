17 August 2024
EN

CL: Farewell to Fenerbahce, continuation of Dynamo Kyiv

World football
News
14 August 2024 08:37
58
CL: Farewell to Fenerbahce, continuation of Dynamo Kyiv

Today, the matches of the III qualification stage of the Champions League were held.

10 matches were held within the return matches, Idman.biz reports.

Fenerbahce also fought for the play-offs. Although the representative of Turkiye made up for the defeat on the road, he failed to beat Lille in extra time. The French equalized the score and called the stage.

Kyiv Dynamo overcame the barrier of Rangers. After the first match ended 0:0, the Kyiv team won in Glasgow with 2 unanswered goals.

Champions League
III classification stage
Answer games
August 13
21:00. APOEL - Slovan - 0:0
First match – 0:2
21:00. Bodo Glimt - Jagiellonia - 4:1
First match – 1:0
21:00. Twente - Salzburg - 3:3
First match - 1:2
21:00. Fenerbahce - Lille - 1:0, a.t. 0:1
First game - 1:2
21:30. PAOK - Malmo - 3:3, a.t. 0:1
First match - 2:2
22:00. Ferentzvaros - Midtulland - 1:1
First game - 0:2
22:00. Ludogorets - Qarabag - 2:3, a.t. 0:4
First game - 2:1
22:30. Steaua - Sparta - 2:3
First game - 1:1
22:30. Union Saint-Giloise - Slavia - 0:1
First game – 1:3
22:45. Rangers - Dynamo K - 0:2
First game - 1:1

Champions League playoffs will be held on August 20-21 and 27-28.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

League 1 starts
16 August 17:03
World football

League 1 starts

In the history of the French championship, which began with the victory of Lille, PSG became the champion the most - 12 times
DECISION about the striker from Liverpool
16 August 15:50
World football

DECISION about the striker from Liverpool

The fate of Liverpool striker Luis Diaz has been clarified
Conference League: Playoff pairings have been announced
16 August 11:20
World football

Conference League: Playoff pairings have been announced

All pairs of the playoffs in the Conference League have been determined
12 match-ups in the Europa League
16 August 10:51
World football

12 match-ups in the Europa League

All pairs of the playoffs in the Europa League have been determined
Conference League: Basaksehir in the next round
16 August 09:25
World football

Conference League: Basaksehir in the next round

The III qualification stage of the Conference League has been concluded
Europa League: 34 shots were fired in the penalty series, Ajax won
16 August 09:18
World football

Europa League: 34 shots were fired in the penalty series, Ajax won

The third qualifying round of the European League has been concluded

Most read

President Ilham Aliyev: We can be rightly proud of our young generation
14 August 14:52
Paris-2024

President Ilham Aliyev: We can be rightly proud of our young generation

"The words I have been saying for years about the massive nature of sports and the tasks I have given have pursued one goal: to raise a young generation that is physically and spiritually healthy, attached to the Motherland, patriotic, and professional."
President: These Games showed again that the development of sports in Azerbaijan is a consistent process
14 August 14:48
Paris-2024

President: These Games showed again that the development of sports in Azerbaijan is a consistent process

"In other words, this shows that many sports disciplines are developing in Azerbaijan."
Hasrat Jafarov: "These are unforgettable days in my career"
14 August 16:49
Paris-2024

Hasrat Jafarov: "These are unforgettable days in my career"

"Like everyone else, I am very happy."
President Ilham Aliyev received Azerbaijani athletes who won medals at Paris Summer Olympic Games and their coaches - VIDEO - PHOTO
14 August 15:49
Paris-2024

President Ilham Aliyev received Azerbaijani athletes who won medals at Paris Summer Olympic Games and their coaches - VIDEO - PHOTO

"You have represented our country at the Summer Olympic Games with great dignity"