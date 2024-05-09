10 May 2024
Real in the final for the 18th time - VIDEO

World football
News
9 May 2024 09:00
The semi-final stage of the Champions League was concluded.

Idman.biz reports that on the last day of the return matches, Madrid drew all the attention.

The most titled team of the tournament Real hosted Bayern. Aiming for the 15th cup, the Spanish giant won the right to play in the final for the 18th time in its history. Madrid won a difficult victory. Losing in the score, Real scored 2 goals in the last minute and showed determination - 2:1.

It should be noted that Borussia Dortmund was the first to qualify for the final to be held on June 1 at Wembley.

Champions League
Semi-final, second leg
May 8,
23:00. Real - Bayern - 2:1
Goals: Joselu, 88; 90+1 - Alphonso Davies, 68
Referee: Szymon Marciniak (Poland)
Madrid. Santiago Bernabeu Stadium
First game – 2:2

