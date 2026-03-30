Gerrard names Olise among contenders to replace Salah at Liverpool

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has outlined potential replacements for Mohamed Salah, with the Egyptian forward set to leave Anfield at the end of the season, Idman.Biz reports.

Salah’s anticipated departure will mark the end of a highly successful era, with the winger having been central to Liverpool’s domestic and European triumphs in recent years. Replacing his goals, creativity and leadership is widely expected to be one of the club’s biggest challenges heading into the next campaign.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Gerrard stressed that Liverpool must recruit a player capable of delivering immediate impact rather than investing solely in long-term potential. He singled out Michael Olise as an ideal candidate, highlighting his readiness to step up at the highest level.

“Replacing Salah will be very difficult and very expensive. You need someone special”, Gerrard said. “If you are Liverpool, you have to bring in a player who is already proven and can deliver straight away. For me, that would be Michael Olise”.

Gerrard also pointed to young defender Ousmane Diomande, praising the teenager’s rapid development, and spoke highly of winger Crysencio Summerville, noting his ability in one-on-one situations and consistent improvement despite playing in a struggling side.

Liverpool are expected to be active in the transfer market this summer as they prepare for life after Salah, with recruitment likely to focus on maintaining attacking output while reshaping the squad for the future.