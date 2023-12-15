Xavi: "First you called me Ferguson, now you want me to leave"

"A month ago, you called me Ferguson, now you want me to leave. At the moment, the team needs stability."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by Xavi, the head coach of "Barcelona".

The young specialist criticized his critics before the game against "Valencia" in the 17th round of La Liga. He said that this match is equal to the final for them: "This is the final. Because we need points. We are in a place we don't deserve in La Liga. The defeats in the matches with "Real" and "Girona" affected us. The opponent we will play tomorrow is also very strong. Barakha has built an excellent team. But we just need to win."

It should be noted that "Barcelona" is fourth in La Liga with 34 points after 16 games.

