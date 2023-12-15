15 December 2023
EN

13-year prison sentence requested for Faruk Koca

World football
News
15 December 2023 13:49
13-year prison sentence requested for Faruk Koca

The questioning of the former president of the hosts Faruk Koca and the participants of the incident, who attacked the referee Halil Umut Meler after the Ankaragucu - Rizespor match in the Turkish Super League, has ended.

Idman.biz reports that the judge requested a 13-year prison sentence for the former head of the capital representative.

Other participants of the incident, former officials of Ankaragucu, Kanan Celikkaya and Shahin Yunus, may be sentenced to 11 years in prison, while Osman Can may be sentenced to 2.5 years.

It should be noted that after the incident, Faruk Koca was sent to resign from the post of president of "Ankaragucu" and a day ago he was banned from football for life.

Idman.biz

