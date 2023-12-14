If an active female footballer gets pregnant…

Players are entitled to a minimum of 14 weeks of parental leave, with at least eight weeks after the player gives birth. Leave must be paid at a minimum of two-thirds of the player's salary unless more beneficial conditions apply under national law or a collective bargaining agreement.

This happened to Juventus midfielder Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir

Idman.biz reports that her former club Lyon did not pay her in full when she couldn’t play due to her pregnancy.

That led to a landmark case, in which FIFPRO successfully represented Bjork and she won and get €82,094.82 as outstanding remuneration, plus five per cent interest.

