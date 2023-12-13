13 December 2023
Soccer player was killed by lightning mid-match - VIDEO

Footballer is killed and six others injured when lightning bolt strikes pitch during cup match

An unfortunate incident happened in Brazilian football.

Idman.biz reports that the amateur football player was struck by lightning in mid-match.

Caio Henrique de Lima Goncalves had been playing for his Uniao Jaiirense team against Unidos, from Santo Antonio da Platina, on Sunday in an amateur cup fixture at the Jose Eleuterio da Silva stadium when the lightning stuck.

Five of the six players who were struck by the lightening are still in a local hospital under observation, while a sixth more seriously injured player was rushed to a regional hospital. Unfortunately, he couldn't make it.

