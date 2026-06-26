Ecuador declares public holiday after historic World Cup progress

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa has declared June 26 a public holiday after the national football team reached the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Ecuador secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over Germany in their final Group E match to finish third and advance to the Round of 32 under the tournament's expanded format.

Following the historic achievement, Noboa praised the players and coaching staff in a message on social media.

"Thank you to the players and the coach. Despite the criticism, the insults and the difficult moments they had to go through, they managed to recover and bring immense joy to the entire country. Tomorrow is a holiday! Long live Ecuador!" the president wrote.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being held in the United States, Mexico and Canada and is the first edition of the tournament featuring 48 national teams.