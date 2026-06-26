26 June 2026
EN

World Cup 2026: USA stay top despite defeat, Ecuador stun Germany, Netherlands finish first - VIDEO

World Cup 2026
News
26 June 2026 09:36
49
World Cup 2026: USA stay top despite defeat, Ecuador stun Germany, Netherlands finish first

The third round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage concluded in Groups D, E and F, producing dramatic finishes and confirming several more places in the Round of 32.

As reported by İdman.Biz, the United States suffered a late defeat to Türkiye but still finished first in Group D, Ecuador shocked Germany with a comeback victory, while the Netherlands comfortably secured top spot in Group F.

In Group D, the United States lost 3-2 to Türkiye despite having already secured qualification. Türkiye scored the winning goal deep into stoppage time, but the victory was not enough to keep their World Cup hopes alive as they finished fourth.

Meanwhile, Australia earned a goalless draw against Paraguay to secure second place with four points. Paraguay also finished on four points but had to settle for third and now await the final ranking of the best third-placed teams.

Group E produced one of the biggest surprises of the day. Germany took an early lead against Ecuador, but the South Americans fought back to claim a crucial 2-1 victory. After losing to Côte d'Ivoire and drawing with Curaçao in their opening two matches, Ecuador's win was enough to advance as one of the best third-placed teams.

Despite the defeat, Germany remained group winners thanks to superior tiebreakers. Côte d'Ivoire defeated Curaçao 2-0 to finish second, with Nicolas Pépé scoring both goals. Curaçao ended their debut World Cup campaign with one point but earned praise for several competitive performances throughout the tournament.

The Netherlands confirmed their status as Group F winners with a convincing 3-1 victory over Tunisia. Ronald Koeman's side finished with seven points and advanced to the Round of 32, where they will face Morocco.

Japan drew 1-1 with Sweden to secure second place and a direct place in the knockout stage, setting up a meeting with Brazil. Sweden also remained alive in the tournament after finishing third with four points, while Tunisia exited without collecting a single point.

The latest results once again highlighted the unique nature of the expanded World Cup format. Finishing third can still be enough to progress, but every goal and every point has become decisive, with late drama capable of changing an entire tournament.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Orkun Kökçü: We couldn't let our people down – İDMAN.BİZ from USA
13:33
World Cup 2026

Orkun Kökçü: We couldn't let our people down – İDMAN.BİZ from USA - VIDEO

The Türkiye midfielder said repaying the fans' support was the team's biggest motivation against the United States
Ecuador declares public holiday after historic World Cup progress
12:58
World Cup 2026

Ecuador declares public holiday after historic World Cup progress

President Daniel Noboa celebrated the national team's place in the knockout stage with a nationwide day off

Vugar Rasulov wins Sheki Open 2026 chess festival
12:09
World Cup 2026

Vugar Rasulov wins Sheki Open 2026 chess festival

More than 400 players from 10 countries competed in the second event of the Azerbaijan Chess Tour

Uğurcan Çakır thanks Azerbaijani fans after World Cup exit - İDMAN.BİZ from USA- VIDEO
11:33
World Cup 2026

Uğurcan Çakır thanks Azerbaijani fans after World Cup exit - İDMAN.BİZ from USA- VIDEO

The Türkiye goalkeeper expressed his gratitude despite his team's elimination from the tournament

World Cup 2026 breaks all-time attendance record
10:14
World Cup 2026

World Cup 2026 breaks all-time attendance record

The tournament has already surpassed the attendance mark set at the 1994 World Cup in the United States

Jurgen Klopp walks away from interview over Bastian Schweinsteiger controversy
25 June 16:58
World Cup 2026

Jurgen Klopp walks away from interview over Bastian Schweinsteiger controversy - VIDEO

Former Liverpool manager declined to comment on debate surrounding ex-Germany captain's remarks during the World Cup

Most read

Olise sparks debate after photos from France team flight
23 June 17:51
World Cup 2026

Olise sparks debate after photos from France team flight

France international linked to snus use as images circulate on social media during World Cup campaign
Spain training session cut short by storm ahead of Uruguay clash
23 June 14:30
World Cup 2026

Spain training session cut short by storm ahead of Uruguay clash - VIDEO

Luis de la Fuente’s side had to move indoors as bad weather disrupted preparations in Chattanooga
Real Madrid lead World Cup club scoring chart after two rounds
24 June 17:28
World Cup 2026

Real Madrid lead World Cup club scoring chart after two rounds

Mbappe, Vinicius and Bellingham help Los Blancos top Opta ranking

Julian Alvarez sparks fresh Barcelona rumours after reported home purchase
24 June 16:43
World football

Julian Alvarez sparks fresh Barcelona rumours after reported home purchase

Atletico Madrid remain adamant the Argentina striker is not for sale despite renewed speculation