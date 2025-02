The Azerbaijani national team participated in the FIS Alpine World Junior Ski Championships.

The competition took place in the Malino Brdo Ski Center in Ruzomberok, Slovakia, where Azerbaijan was represented by two athletes, Idman.biz reports.

In the sprint race, Nabiyulla Galabagiyev secured 9th place, while Ramin Beybutov finished in 15th place.

22 athletes from 11 countries competed in this event.

