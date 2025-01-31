31 January 2025
Azerbaijan champion tragically killed in accident

31 January 2025 10:31
23
A former figure skater for the Azerbaijan national team, Aleksandr Kirsanov, was tragically killed in a plane crash in the United States.

Idman.biz reports that his wife, Natalia Gudina, confirmed the news, sharing that she had lost everything. "I lost everything—my husband, my students, my friends," she said.

Kirsanov was known for his performances in ice dancing and represented Russia, Azerbaijan, and the United States during his career.

Notably, Kirsanov won the title of Azerbaijan National Champion in the 1999/2000 season.

