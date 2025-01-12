Mixed relay on the third day of the World Cup in Shahdag

Ski Mountaineering World Cup is coming to an end in Shahdag.

Teams from 26 countries are participating in the competition, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijan is represented at the World Cup by Nazrin Garibova and Seyid Sadraddinov.

The participants first competed in a sprint, then a vertical walk, and today there will be a mixed relay. Teams consist of one man and one woman. They take turns in the sprint race.

World Cup is a qualifier for the 2026 Olympics. Ski mountaineering will be included in the program of the Winter Games for the first time.

Idman.biz