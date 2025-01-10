Jordi Kanals: "It is possible to hold world and European championships in Shahdag"

"Our ski mountaineering community is excited to discover Shahdag."

It was said by Jordi Canals, Secretary General of the International Ski Mountaineering Federation, Idman.biz reports.

He revealed his first impressions of the World Cup, which started at the Shahdag Tourism Center. Canals said that the competition venue is in a beautiful place and the conditions are also beautiful: "Everything is organized at the highest level. There are all the possibilities for holding competitions at an excellent level, and I am sure that more big competitions will be organized in Shahdag."

He added that athletes from 26 countries participate in the competition: "For them, this is the first stop of the season and the beginning of Olympic qualification. There are well-known places in ski mountaineering that have already been identified. One of them is Courchevel in the French Alps. But Shahdag can also take its rightful place in this list. It is possible to hold world and European championships here."

Zaki Feyzullayev

Idman.biz