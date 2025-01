The Azerbaijan lineup to participate in the European Figure Skating Championship has been revealed.

The team will compete in two categories at the event, which will take place in Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, Idman.biz reports.

Vladimir Litvintsev will represent Azerbaijan in the men's singles, while the duet of Samantha Ritter and Daniel Brykalov will compete in ice dancing.

The European Championship will be held from January 28 to February 2.

