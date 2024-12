Azerbaijani figure skaters are set to participate in an International Figure Skating Competition for ice dance skating in Romania.

The dance pair of Maxine Weatherby and Oleksandr Kolosovskyi will compete in the EduSport Trophy 2024, Idman.biz reports.

The tournament will be held in Otopeni from December 9 to 15.

A total of 9 duets have been registered for the ice dancing event.

