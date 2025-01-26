Winners of the Azerbaijan Championship have been announced - PHOTO

Azerbaijan Weightlifting Championship continued with the competition of male athletes.

On the second day of the competition, the names of winners and prize-winners in 4 more weight categories were announced, Idman.biz reports.

In the 55 kg weight category, Said Mahmudov won the champion title with a total result of 171 kg (76 kg + 95 kg). Feyzulla Rustamov came second with a total result of 168 kg (74 kg + 94 kg). Rahman Mardaliyev completed the top three with a total result of 164 kg (73 kg + 91 kg).

In the 61 kg weight category, Amin Osmanov won the champion title with a total result of 231 kg (105 kg + 126 kg). Murad Hasanli came second with a total result of 220 kg (100 kg + 120 kg). Janpolad Rafiyev closed the top three with a total of 211 kg (90 kg + 121 kg).

In the 67 kg weight category, Tehran Mammadov won the title of champion with a total of 277 kg (125 kg + 152 kg). Elshan Mammadov came second with a total of 268 kg (125 kg + 143 kg). Fuad Hasanov closed the top three with a total of 256 kg (121 kg + 135 kg).

In the 73 kg weight category, Isa Rustamov won the title of champion with a total of 328 kg (146 kg + 182 kg). Pasha Ibrahimli came second with a total of 305 kg (145 kg + 160 kg). Gasim Ismayilov completed the top three with a total of 277 kg ( 121 kg + 156 kg).

The competition, which started on January 25, lasted for 2 days.

Idman.biz