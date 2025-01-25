Vagif Huseynov: “We should be proud of our weightlifters”

“If young people want to succeed in this sport, they must always train and be disciplined.”

Honored Weightlifting Coach Vagif Huseynov said this to journalists after the opening ceremony of the national championship, Idman.biz reports.

He spoke about the development of weightlifting in Azerbaijan: “I have dedicated my whole life to weightlifting. This sport is developing at a high level in Azerbaijan. Everyone sees that we are achieving successful results in weightlifting. Our athletes are waving the Azerbaijani flag in international arenas. We should be proud of this.”

Azerbaijan Weightlifting Championship will conclude on January 26.

Aytac Sahad

Idman.biz