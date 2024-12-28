Isa Rustamov clinches victory at 2024 Kakhi Cup in Tbilisi – PHOTO

Azerbaijani weightlifter Isa Rustamov (73 kg) has won the Kakhi Cup 2024 international tournament in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Rustamov lifted 148 kg in the snatch and 181 kg in the clean and jerk, totaling 329 kg to claim first place, Idman.biz reports.

Regarding his successful performance, Rustamov told the official website of the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation (AAF) that his goal was to end the year with a gold medal: "We just returned from the World Championship, and we had no time to rest. The federation leadership created every opportunity for me to participate in this competition. By executing all my lifts successfully, I ended the year with a gold medal. A few days ago, the tragic plane crash deeply affected all of us. I dedicate my victory to the heroic plane crew and the passengers who lost their lives in the crash."

During the 2024 Kakhi Cup, Firdovsi Umudov, Vice President of the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation, presented a commemorative gift on behalf of the AAF to Kakhi Kakhiashvili, the President of the Georgian Weightlifting Federation and three-time Olympic champion.

Idman.biz