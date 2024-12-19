19 December 2024
EN

Strategy for the development of the European Weightlifting Academy in Azerbaijan discussed – PHOTO

Weightlifting
News
19 December 2024 16:12
7
Strategy for the development of the European Weightlifting Academy in Azerbaijan discussed – PHOTO

Kamran Nabizade, President of the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation (AWF), met with strategic planning expert and Professor at the University of Ljubljana, Edvard Kolar, from Slovenia.

The meeting, attended by Elnur Mammadov, Head of the Sports Department of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Firdovsi Umudov, Vice President of AWF, and Elnara Tahmazova, Head of the International Relations Department, focused on discussing the development strategy for the European Weightlifting Academy to be established in Azerbaijan, Idman.biz reports.

During the meeting, Kamran Nabizade emphasized the key areas to be considered in the preparation of the academy's development strategy. He highlighted the importance of promoting the sport, organizing international seminars and workshops for athletes and referees, certification processes, and anti-doping efforts.

Slovenian expert Edvard Kolar shared his thoughts on the proposed directions for the effective development strategy. He stated that a draft version of the strategy would be presented to the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation soon. The meeting continued with a productive exchange of ideas.
After the development strategy is finalized, it will be submitted to the International Weightlifting Federation.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

National team head coach: "I highly appreciate the team's performance at the World Championship"
16 December 17:56
Weightlifting

National team head coach: "I highly appreciate the team's performance at the World Championship"

He evaluated the performance of Azerbaijani weightlifter Dadash Dadashbayli
Dadash Dadashbayli: "I have no intention to stop"
16 December 17:48
Weightlifting

Dadash Dadashbayli: "I have no intention to stop"

He emphasized that he will prepare even more determinedly for upcoming competitions
Azerbaijani weightlifter Dadash Dadashbayli returns home with silver - VIDEO
16 December 16:23
Weightlifting

Azerbaijani weightlifter Dadash Dadashbayli returns home with silver - VIDEO

A welcoming ceremony for the athlete was held at Heydar Aliyev International Airport
Dadash Dadashbeyli wins silver at World Weightlifting Championship - PHOTO
14 December 22:56
Weightlifting

Dadash Dadashbeyli wins silver at World Weightlifting Championship - PHOTO

With a combined total of 404 kg (183+221), Dadashbeyli secured 2nd place overall, proudly standing on the podium
European Champion to compete tomorrow - PHOTO
13 December 16:40
Weightlifting

European Champion to compete tomorrow - PHOTO

The World Weightlifting Championship continues in Bahrain
Firdovsi Umudov: "This is the beginning of a responsible journey" - INTERVIEW
6 December 21:09
Weightlifting

Firdovsi Umudov: "This is the beginning of a responsible journey" - INTERVIEW

Vice President of the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation, spoke to Idman.biz about Azerbaijan's recent achievements in weightlifting and the establishment of the European Weightlifting Academy in the country

Most read

Janis Timma found dead in Moscow - VIDEO
17 December 11:40
Basketball

Janis Timma found dead in Moscow - VIDEO

The 32-year-old athlete's body was discovered in a block of five-story buildings in central Moscow
Juninho set to join Sevilla after agreeing to transfer
17 December 18:21
Football

Juninho set to join Sevilla after agreeing to transfer

Qarabag’s football player Olavio Juninho may continue his career in Spain
Donnarumma suffers facial injury, Joelinton hits with ear and lip injuries - VIDEO
11:00
Football

Donnarumma suffers facial injury, Joelinton hits with ear and lip injuries - VIDEO

In the 17th minute of the match between Monaco and PSG (2-4), the home team's defender Wilfried Singo accidentally struck Gianluigi Donnarumma in the face

FIFA Intercontinental Cup final: Real Madrid face Pachuca
18 December 09:57
Football

FIFA Intercontinental Cup final: Real Madrid face Pachuca

Real Madrid face Mexico's Pachuca in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final in Lusail Stadium