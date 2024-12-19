Strategy for the development of the European Weightlifting Academy in Azerbaijan discussed – PHOTO

Kamran Nabizade, President of the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation (AWF), met with strategic planning expert and Professor at the University of Ljubljana, Edvard Kolar, from Slovenia.

The meeting, attended by Elnur Mammadov, Head of the Sports Department of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Firdovsi Umudov, Vice President of AWF, and Elnara Tahmazova, Head of the International Relations Department, focused on discussing the development strategy for the European Weightlifting Academy to be established in Azerbaijan, Idman.biz reports.



During the meeting, Kamran Nabizade emphasized the key areas to be considered in the preparation of the academy's development strategy. He highlighted the importance of promoting the sport, organizing international seminars and workshops for athletes and referees, certification processes, and anti-doping efforts.



Slovenian expert Edvard Kolar shared his thoughts on the proposed directions for the effective development strategy. He stated that a draft version of the strategy would be presented to the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation soon. The meeting continued with a productive exchange of ideas.

After the development strategy is finalized, it will be submitted to the International Weightlifting Federation.



