16 December 2024
EN

Dadash Dadashbayli: "I have no intention to stop"

Weightlifting
News
16 December 2024 17:48
9
Dadash Dadashbayli: "I have no intention to stop"

"I dedicate the silver medal I won to my father," said Dadash Dadashbayli, the Azerbaijani weightlifter who won a silver medal at the World Championship held in the capital of Bahrain, Manama.

Idman.biz reports that in an interview with journalists after the welcoming ceremony at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Dadashbayli shared his excitement about his historic achievement at the championship: "I’ve been practicing weightlifting for 10 years. This was the toughest competition of my career. I’m incredibly happy to have achieved this success. Honestly, I can't express my feelings in words. I sincerely thank the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation and the Ministry of Internal Affairs for supporting me so I could participate in this competition. I underwent two major surgeries in May, and our leadership and other institutions didn’t hesitate to provide their support."

Dadashbayli emphasized that he will prepare even more determinedly for upcoming competitions: "I have no intention to stop. I aim to raise the Azerbaijani flag at the highest levels. My next goal is to win a gold medal."

The athlete, competing in the 109 kg weight category, achieved 183 kg in the snatch, placing fourth. He lifted 221 kg in the clean and jerk, securing the silver medal. With a total of 404 kg (183+221), Dadash Dadashbayli finished in second place in the overall standings.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

National team head coach: "I highly appreciate the team's performance at the World Championship"
17:56
Weightlifting

National team head coach: "I highly appreciate the team's performance at the World Championship"

He evaluated the performance of Azerbaijani weightlifter Dadash Dadashbayli
Azerbaijani weightlifter Dadash Dadashbayli returns home with silver - VIDEO
16:23
Weightlifting

Azerbaijani weightlifter Dadash Dadashbayli returns home with silver - VIDEO

A welcoming ceremony for the athlete was held at Heydar Aliyev International Airport
Dadash Dadashbeyli wins silver at World Weightlifting Championship - PHOTO
14 December 22:56
Weightlifting

Dadash Dadashbeyli wins silver at World Weightlifting Championship - PHOTO

With a combined total of 404 kg (183+221), Dadashbeyli secured 2nd place overall, proudly standing on the podium
European Champion to compete tomorrow - PHOTO
13 December 16:40
Weightlifting

European Champion to compete tomorrow - PHOTO

The World Weightlifting Championship continues in Bahrain
Firdovsi Umudov: "This is the beginning of a responsible journey" - INTERVIEW
6 December 21:09
Weightlifting

Firdovsi Umudov: "This is the beginning of a responsible journey" - INTERVIEW

Vice President of the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation, spoke to Idman.biz about Azerbaijan's recent achievements in weightlifting and the establishment of the European Weightlifting Academy in the country
Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation delegation holds meetings in Bahrain - PHOTO
5 December 16:31
Weightlifting

Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation delegation holds meetings in Bahrain - PHOTO

The meetings were also attended by the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Mariana Vasileva

Most read

Ronaldo and Messi: Transfer values drop
14 December 09:17
Football

Ronaldo and Messi: Transfer values drop

The updated transfer values for Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been revealed
Mbappe did not participate in the Christmas event of Real - REASON - PHOTO
14 December 15:46
Football

Mbappe did not participate in the Christmas event of Real - REASON - PHOTO

Florentino Perez led the event, which was attended by the club's honorary president Jose Martinez Pirri

Former national football player was elected the country's president
14 December 15:52
Football

Former national football player was elected the country's president

Kavelashvili's swearing-in ceremony will be held on December 29
He was selected as the best for the fourth time
14 December 16:34
Football

He was selected as the best for the fourth time

Mbappe scored 56 points in the survey. He is five points ahead of Arsenal's William Saliba in the second place