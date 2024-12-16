Dadash Dadashbayli: "I have no intention to stop"

"I dedicate the silver medal I won to my father," said Dadash Dadashbayli, the Azerbaijani weightlifter who won a silver medal at the World Championship held in the capital of Bahrain, Manama.

Idman.biz reports that in an interview with journalists after the welcoming ceremony at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Dadashbayli shared his excitement about his historic achievement at the championship: "I’ve been practicing weightlifting for 10 years. This was the toughest competition of my career. I’m incredibly happy to have achieved this success. Honestly, I can't express my feelings in words. I sincerely thank the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation and the Ministry of Internal Affairs for supporting me so I could participate in this competition. I underwent two major surgeries in May, and our leadership and other institutions didn’t hesitate to provide their support."

Dadashbayli emphasized that he will prepare even more determinedly for upcoming competitions: "I have no intention to stop. I aim to raise the Azerbaijani flag at the highest levels. My next goal is to win a gold medal."

The athlete, competing in the 109 kg weight category, achieved 183 kg in the snatch, placing fourth. He lifted 221 kg in the clean and jerk, securing the silver medal. With a total of 404 kg (183+221), Dadash Dadashbayli finished in second place in the overall standings.

