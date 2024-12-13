European Champion to compete tomorrow - PHOTO

The World Weightlifting Championship continues in Bahrain.

Idman.biz reports that the Vice President of the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation, Firdovsi Umudov, met with our athletes participating in the competition.

As shared on the federation’s social media pages, Umudov wished success to our athlete, 2024 European champion Dadash Dadashbayli, on behalf of the federation's leadership.

Dadashbayli, who will compete in the 109 kg weight category, will begin his performance on December 14 at the World Championship.

Idman.biz