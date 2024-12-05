Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation delegation holds meetings in Bahrain - PHOTO

The delegation of the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation (AWF) held a series of meetings during their visit to Bahrain.

The AWF president, Kamran Nabizade, and vice president, Firdovsi Umudov, met with the President of the International Weightlifting Federation, Mohammed Jaloud, as well as the I Vice President, Ursula Papandrea, the President of the European Weightlifting Federation, Antonio Conflict, and the President of the Bahrain Weightlifting Federation, Ebrahim Eshaq, Idman.biz reports.

The meetings were also attended by the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Mariana Vasileva.

After the discussions, special gifts were presented to the mentioned individuals on behalf of the AWF as a gesture of appreciation.

