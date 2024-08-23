23 August 2024
EN

Azerbaijan national team at a training camp in Kazakhstan - PHOTO

Weightlifting
News
23 August 2024 13:47
13
Azerbaijan national team at a training camp in Kazakhstan - PHOTO

Azerbaijani weightlifting team is in a training camp in Kazakhstan.

Azerbaijani athletes living in the Kazakh Olympic Sports Complex are preparing for the upcoming international competitions, Idman.biz reports.

Today, the vice-president of the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation, Firdovsi Umudov, visited the camp of the national team. He met with the coaching staff and athletes and was interested in their problems. After watching the training, Umudov held a meeting, said that the federation leadership always keeps the team in mind, believes in them, and wished them successful performances in the upcoming competitions.

Idman.biz

Related news

Muhammadali Mammadzada won 3 medals at the European Championships - PHOTO
21 June 18:00
Weightlifting

Muhammadali Mammadzada won 3 medals at the European Championships - PHOTO

He tried his strength in the weight class of 96 kg among athletes under the age of 15
Azerbaijani weightlifter becomes the European Champion - 3 gold medals - PHOTO
20 June 17:56
Weightlifting

Azerbaijani weightlifter becomes the European Champion - 3 gold medals - PHOTO

The European Weightlifting Championship among 15- and 17-year-olds continues

Azerbaijani weightlifter won the European Championship - PHOTO
19 June 14:34
Weightlifting

Azerbaijani weightlifter won the European Championship - PHOTO

Today Isa Aliyev played for the Azerbaijan national team
Rahman Mardaliyev is without a medal
16 June 16:35
Weightlifting

Rahman Mardaliyev is without a medal

On the second day of the competition, Rahman Mardaliyev climbed the bridge
Nuray Abilova won a silver medal at the European Championships
15 June 14:36
Weightlifting

Nuray Abilova won a silver medal at the European Championships

The European championship in weightlifting among 15- and 17-year-old teenagers, held in Thessaloniki, Greece, has started
Azerbaijan’s squad for the European Championship announced - PHOTO
7 June 16:05
Weightlifting

Azerbaijan’s squad for the European Championship announced - PHOTO

The European Weightlifting Championship among 15- and 17-year-old teenagers will be held in Thessaloniki

Most read

40 Azerbaijani chess players in the European Championship
20 August 18:49
Chess

40 Azerbaijani chess players in the European Championship

On August 22, the European chess championship among children and teenagers will start in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic
The goal of Qarabag Zagreb - 25&70
20 August 17:18
Azerbaijan football

The goal of Qarabag Zagreb - 25&70

Qarabag, which will be the guest of Dinamo Zagreb in the playoffs of the Champions League, is on the threshold of two jubilees
Serious loss in Qarabag
21 August 09:58
Azerbaijan football

Serious loss in Qarabag

Julio Romao will not wear a uniform in the return match of the Champions League playoffs
Qarabag: for the first time after 2463 days
21 August 14:45
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag: for the first time after 2463 days

Dinamo Zagreb was the second team to beat Qarabag by a big score in the Champions League