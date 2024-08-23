Azerbaijan national team at a training camp in Kazakhstan - PHOTO

Azerbaijani weightlifting team is in a training camp in Kazakhstan.

Azerbaijani athletes living in the Kazakh Olympic Sports Complex are preparing for the upcoming international competitions, Idman.biz reports.

Today, the vice-president of the Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation, Firdovsi Umudov, visited the camp of the national team. He met with the coaching staff and athletes and was interested in their problems. After watching the training, Umudov held a meeting, said that the federation leadership always keeps the team in mind, believes in them, and wished them successful performances in the upcoming competitions.

Idman.biz