16 June 2024
EN

Rahman Mardaliyev is without a medal

Weightlifting
News
16 June 2024 16:35
6
The European weightlifting championship among 15- and 17-year-olds, held in Thessaloniki, Greece, continues.

Idman.biz reports that on the second day of the competition, Rahman Mardaliyev climbed the bridge.

He tested his strength in the 49 kg weight category among athletes under 15 years of age. Rahman took 9th place in the final ranking with the result of 138 kg (60+78).

It should be noted that on the first day of the European Championship, Nuray Abilova (40 kg) won a silver medal among athletes under the age of 15.

