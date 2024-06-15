Nuray Abilova won a silver medal at the European Championships

The European championship in weightlifting among 15- and 17-year-old teenagers, held in Thessaloniki, Greece, has started.

Idman.biz reports that Nuray Abilova was the first in the Azerbaijan national team.

She tested her strength in the 40 kg weight category among athletes under 15 years of age. Azerbaijani athlete suddenly lifted 49 kg and won a silver medal in this movement.

Nuray lifted 57 kg over her head in the push-up movement and took 5th place.

Abilova took the 4th place in the final ranking with a total of 106 kg (49+57).

It should be noted that 461 (218 girls + 243 boys) athletes from 36 countries participated in the competition, which will end on June 24.

Idman.biz