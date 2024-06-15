15 June 2024
EN

Nuray Abilova won a silver medal at the European Championships

Weightlifting
News
15 June 2024 14:36
8
Nuray Abilova won a silver medal at the European Championships

The European championship in weightlifting among 15- and 17-year-old teenagers, held in Thessaloniki, Greece, has started.

Idman.biz reports that Nuray Abilova was the first in the Azerbaijan national team.

She tested her strength in the 40 kg weight category among athletes under 15 years of age. Azerbaijani athlete suddenly lifted 49 kg and won a silver medal in this movement.

Nuray lifted 57 kg over her head in the push-up movement and took 5th place.

Abilova took the 4th place in the final ranking with a total of 106 kg (49+57).

It should be noted that 461 (218 girls + 243 boys) athletes from 36 countries participated in the competition, which will end on June 24.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan’s squad for the European Championship announced - PHOTO
7 June 16:05
Weightlifting

Azerbaijan’s squad for the European Championship announced - PHOTO

The European Weightlifting Championship among 15- and 17-year-old teenagers will be held in Thessaloniki
Kamran Nabizade met with the president of IWF - PHOTO
12 May 12:10
Weightlifting

Kamran Nabizade met with the president of IWF - PHOTO

During the conversation, the strengthening of relations, friendship, cooperation and partnership relations between the institutions was discussed, and it was expressed that the future was viewed with hope
Rustam Imanzade: "It was my dream to have a film about me"
11 May 17:03
Weightlifting

Rustam Imanzade: "It was my dream to have a film about me"

"I am the same Rustam as I was when I started sports"
Farid Gayibov: "Such steps should be an example to our other federations" - PHOTO
11 May 15:34
Weightlifting

Farid Gayibov: "Such steps should be an example to our other federations" - PHOTO

"I haven't watched the movie yet either"
"Nothing is done yet" will be out soon– VIDEO
8 May 15:00
Weightlifting

"Nothing is done yet" will be out soon– VIDEO

“Nothing is done yet, you have your whole life in front of you"
Welcoming ceremony held for the 3-time silver medalist of the World Cup - PHOTO - VIDEO
13 April 13:55
Weightlifting

Welcoming ceremony held for the 3-time silver medalist of the World Cup - PHOTO - VIDEO

Dadashbayli, who weighed a total of 388 kg (177+211), took the 2nd place in the final standings

Most read

Favorites and underdogs: EURO-2024 RATING
13 June 17:50
Euro 2024

Favorites and underdogs: EURO-2024 RATING

ESPN has compiled a ranking list of all participants
“BRICS Sports Games Kazan 2024”: Inauguration ceremony held - PHOTO
13 June 10:11
Other

“BRICS Sports Games Kazan 2024”: Inauguration ceremony held - PHOTO

Up to 3,000 athletes from 90 countries will compete in dances that imitate the species included in the games
Maksim Medvedev: "I am not going to work at..." - INTERVIEW
14 June 13:11
Azerbaijan football

Maksim Medvedev: "I am not going to work at..." - INTERVIEW

"It was not an easy decision"
Start of EURO-2024 in Munich: Germany face Scotland
14 June 09:40
Euro 2024

Start of EURO-2024 in Munich: Germany face Scotland

EURO-2024 will start today