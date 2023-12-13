Our weightlifter was 8th in the Grand Prix - VIDEO

The Grand Prix of weightlifting continues in Doha, the capital city of Qatar.

Idman.biz reports that Ali Shukurlu (102 kg) lifted the weight on the collarbone in the Azerbaijan national team.

The athlete performing in group B showed a result of 365 kg (165+200) in the sum of two movements. He took the 8th place with this indicator.

Among our weightlifters, Nazila Ismayilova (49 kg) ranked 19th, and Omar Javadov (73 kg) ranked 10th.

The leader of our team, Dadash Dadashbeyli (109 kg), will compete for medals on december 14.

It should be noted that 382 (176 women, 206 men) athletes from more than 70 countries participate in the license tournament for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz