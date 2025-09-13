AVF President meets junior volleyball teams ahead of III CIS Games

The president of the Azerbaijan Volleyball Federation (AVF), Shahin Bagirov, met with the junior girls’ and boys’ volleyball teams that will represent the country at the III CIS Games.

The event was held at the Volleyball Center of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Idman.biz reports.

AVF vice-presidents Faig Garayev and Bahruz Guliyev, secretary general Faig Orujov, and federation staff involved in the organizational aspects of the games also attended the meeting.

Shahin Bagirov greeted everyone and wished the teams success in the upcoming competitions. He shared his thoughts on the training camps and friendly matches the players had participated in, expressing satisfaction with the teams’ preparation levels. The federation president emphasized that participation in the CIS Games is also important for young athletes to gain international experience.

At the meeting, AVF leadership and officials also wished the teams success in this prestigious competition hosted by Azerbaijan.

Later, the head coaches and players of the teams spoke about their preparation process and goals. The coaches noted that the players are highly motivated and are mobilizing all their resources to achieve good results. The athletes thanked the federation leadership for the support provided and emphasized that they are fully prepared for the III CIS Games and will give their maximum effort to achieve success.

The volleyball competitions of the III CIS Games will begin on September 29 in Ganja.

Idman.biz