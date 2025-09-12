12 September 2025
EN

Giovanni Torchio: “Our goal is to compete with big-budget clubs in the Azerbaijani league” – INTERVIEW

Volleyball
Interview
12 September 2025 16:11
19
Interview with Giovanni Torchio, the new Italian head coach of UNEC volleyball team, for AZERTAC.

How did you receive the first offer from UNEC?

Honestly, it was very pleasant when the president of UNEC club contacted me. The offer came at the end of last season, and I immediately found the idea interesting. Being part of UNEC’s development story is motivating for me both professionally and personally.

What is the main goal you have set together with the team?

Our goal is clear: to compete in the Azerbaijani league against clubs with big budgets. We don’t have million-dollar transfers, but I believe with proper organization, strict discipline, and high-quality training sessions, we can partially close that gap. For me, the most important thing is that the players show their full potential on the court.

How did you carry out the transfers?

Of course, compared to big clubs, our budget is very limited. But despite this, I think the transfer process was successful for us. At the very least, we managed to bring in players we wanted to work with and who fit into our system. For me, compatibility and professionalism are more important than names.

What are your expectations for the new season?

Honestly, it’s still too early to give a full answer to this question since the season has just started. But from the first games, it is already clear that the league is more competitive compared to previous years. Currently, there are 4–5 teams that have spent serious money to fight for medals. This will make every game more exciting and intense. I am sure we are in for a very high-quality and interesting volleyball season.

Do you plan to sign new players during the season?

No, I am satisfied with the current squad. Unless we face injuries, we will continue this way.

Idman.biz

