An unusual incident occurred in the Brazilian Women's Volleyball Super League.

33-year-old Priscila Heldes, who was five months pregnant, played in the match between Fluminense and Sesi Bauru in the quarter-finals of the championship, Idman.biz reports.

Despite her current condition, Heldes won the applause of fans and even opponents thanks to her accurate passes and confident play. However, her team lost with a score of 1:3.

Idman.biz