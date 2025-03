Schedule of national team's matches in the European Leagues

The European Gold and Silver Leagues volleyball schedules have been announced.

The match times for both women's and men's national teams in the competition are now available, Idman.biz reports.

Each competition will consist of three rounds, and all results will be gathered in a single tournament table. The top four teams at the end will advance to the Final Four.

The European Gold League for women will feature 12 teams, while the European Silver League for men will have 8 participating teams.

Women's European Gold League

Group Stage Schedule:

I Tournament (Azerbaijan):

May 30

18:00. Hungary vs Azerbaijan

May 31

18:00. Slovenia vs Hungary

June 1

18:00. Azerbaijan vs Slovenia

II Tournament (Slovakia):

June 6

22:00. Azerbaijan vs Slovakia

June 7

20:00. Montenegro vs Azerbaijan

June 8

20:00. Slovakia vs Montenegro

III Tournament (Croatia):

June 13

18:30. Azerbaijan vs Croatia

June 14

18:30. Romania vs Azerbaijan

June 15

18:30. Croatia vs Romania

Men's European Silver League

Group Stage Schedule:

I Tournament (Sweden):

June 6

19:00. Azerbaijan vs Sweden

June 7

19:00. Georgia vs Azerbaijan

June 8

19:00. Sweden vs Georgia

II Tournament (Azerbaijan):

June 13

18:00. Luxembourg vs Azerbaijan

June 14

18:00. Hungary vs Luxembourg

June 15

18:00. Azerbaijan vs Hungary

III Tournament (Faroe Islands):

June 20

21:00. Azerbaijan vs Faroe Islands

June 21

19:00. Austria vs Azerbaijan

June 22

19:00. Faroe Islands vs Austria

